Ma Ying-jeou to lead delegation of Taiwan youth to visit mainland

Xinhua) 11:32, March 25, 2024

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, will lead a delegation of young people from Taiwan to visit the mainland from April 1 to 11, a mainland spokesperson said on Monday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the delegation will visit Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces as well as Beijing to attend a ceremony honoring China's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, as well as other events.

Chen extended a warm welcome, voicing hopes that compatriots across the Taiwan Strait can jointly carry on the fine Chinese traditional culture, promote exchanges and cooperation in various sectors between the two sides including young people, advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and jointly promote national rejuvenation.

