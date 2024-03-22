Home>>
Taiwan is China's Taiwan: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:22, March 22, 2024
Taiwan is China's Taiwan, the Taiwan question is a matter of China's internal affairs, and its resolution is a matter for the Chinese themselves and brooks no external interference, China said on Thursday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland refutes DPP claim on "international waters" in Taiwan Strait
- Taiwan sees fewer new births as young adults become reluctant to marry
- Mainland spokesperson highlights mutual assistance across Taiwan Strait
- Upholding one-China principle an unstoppable historical trend
- National reunification unstoppable: mainland spokesperson
- Warning of U.S. CHIPS Act's negative impact on TSMC "not alarmist": mainland spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.