Friday, March 22, 2024

Taiwan is China's Taiwan: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 16:22, March 22, 2024

Taiwan is China's Taiwan, the Taiwan question is a matter of China's internal affairs, and its resolution is a matter for the Chinese themselves and brooks no external interference, China said on Thursday.

