Chinese mainland warns against Taiwan military's provocations

Xinhua) 11:26, March 27, 2024

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland is closely following Taiwan military's movements in Kinmen.

Any provocative move Taiwan military takes is doomed to fail, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

