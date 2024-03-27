Home>>
Chinese mainland warns against Taiwan military's provocations
(Xinhua) 11:26, March 27, 2024
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland is closely following Taiwan military's movements in Kinmen.
Any provocative move Taiwan military takes is doomed to fail, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland spokesperson highlights mutual assistance across Taiwan Strait
- Mainland, Taiwan experts highlight shared cultural roots
- Taiwan is China's Taiwan: foreign ministry
- Upholding one-China principle an unstoppable historical trend
- 30 Buddhist relics donated to Chinese Mainland
- Ma Ying-jeou to lead delegation of Taiwan youth to visit mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.