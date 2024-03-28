DPP urged to remove restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 11:19, March 28, 2024

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to respect the mainstream public opinion on the island for peace and development, and remove restrictions that impede cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query concerning the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA), a comprehensive economic pact between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, that took effect over a decade ago.

Since implementation, the ECFA and its early harvest program have brought tangible benefits to businesses on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and have been widely recognized, Chen noted.

However, due to well-known reasons, the already-signed follow-up service trade agreement did not come into effect, which was a major setback for Taiwan's economic and industrial development and the advancement of people's interests, Chen said.

What happened over the past decade has made more and more people and businesses in Taiwan realize that only when cross-Strait relations are sound can people and businesses in Taiwan benefit more, he said.

Responding to a media query regarding cross-Strait exchanges, Chen said that the DPP authorities have not lifted the ban on non-governmental exchanges from mainland to Taiwan, nor have they lifted the ban on Taiwan group tours to the mainland.

Noting that peace, development, exchanges and cooperation are the common aspiration of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Chen called on the DPP authorities to remove obstacles for cross-Strait exchanges as soon as possible.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)