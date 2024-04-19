Mainland says flight route adjustment benefits both sides of Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The initiation of the west-to-east operation of W122 and W123 routes that connect with M503 route, effective Friday, benefits both sides of the Taiwan Strait, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson.

Zhu Fenglian, a State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, made the remarks while responding to a media inquiry.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Friday announced the initiation of the west-to-east routes W122 and W123 to connect with M503 route.

The move aims to alleviate the pressure brought by flight growth in relevant areas, ensure flight safety, reduce flight delays, and safeguard the rights and interests of passengers, Zhu said.

On Jan. 30, the CAAC announced the cancellation of the flight deviation measures for the north-to-south operation of the M503 route, effective from Feb. 1, also stating its intention to initiate the west-to-east routes W122 and W123 to connect with M503 route, with the aim of improving airspace operational efficiency.

Zhu highlighted that the M503 route falls within the Shanghai flight information region, and its establishment and implementation are routine responsibilities of mainland civil aviation airspace management.

She pointed out that since the cancellation of flight deviation measures for the M503 route, overall operations have remained safe and stable. This has led to notable improvements in cross-Strait flight operations and facilitated personnel exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

