China takes countermeasures against U.S. companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:58, April 12, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced the country's decision to take countermeasures against U.S. companies that participate in arms sales to China's Taiwan region, including General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems.

The following is the full text of the decision:

Decision on Taking Countermeasures Against General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems

(Issued on April 11, 2024 as Decree of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China No.5, effective as of April 11, 2024)

The continued U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region seriously violate the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, interfere in China's internal affairs, and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pursuant to Articles 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 15 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China hereby decides to take the following countermeasures against U.S. companies that participate in arms sales to China's Taiwan region, including General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems, as listed in the attached List of Targets of Countermeasures:

1.All of their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen.

2.Their senior management shall be denied visas or entry into China.

This decision shall come into force as of April 11, 2024.

Appendix: List of Targets of Countermeasures

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 11, 2024

Appendix

List of Targets of Countermeasures

1.General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

2.General Dynamics Land Systems

