5.0-magnitude quake jolts Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 11:23, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted sea area off Hualien County of China's Taiwan at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.82 degrees north latitude and 121.60 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

