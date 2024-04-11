Rescue operations underway in earthquake-jolted Xinjiang county

Xinhua) 11:21, April 11, 2024

Members of the Xinjiang forest fire brigade rally for rescue operations in the earthquake-jolted area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2024. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Baicheng County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). (Photo by Wang Xudong/Xinhua)

Members of the Xinjiang forest fire brigade rally for rescue operations in the earthquake-jolted area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2024. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Baicheng County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). (Photo by Wang Xudong/Xinhua)

Staff members conduct a post-earthquake patrol at a 750-kV substation in Kuche, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2024. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Baicheng County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). (Photo by Zhang Zhenjiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)