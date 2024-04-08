5.1-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:07, April 08, 2024

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Baicheng county of Aksu prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 4:47 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 41.93 degrees north latitude and 82.07 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 18 km, the center said.

