Mainland to import Taiwan agriculture, fishery products that meet quarantine requirements

Xinhua) 09:31, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Sunday that it will approve the import of wendan pomelo and other agriculture and fishery products from Taiwan, given that they meet the quarantine requirements of the mainland. The requirements will be made on the basis of scientific assessment and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

The GAC is willing to strengthen communication with the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party and relevant authorities in Taiwan on resuming imports of Taiwan's agriculture and fishery products into the mainland on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," said Zhao Zenglian, deputy chief of the GAC, when meeting a KMT delegation.

The delegation led by Fu Kun-chi visited the GAC on Sunday.

Zhao added that the GAC is willing to work with the KMT and relevant authorities in Taiwan to encourage those in the industry in Taiwan to strengthen management at the source and take practical and feasible rectification measures.

Fu expressed the hope that products from all industries in Taiwan, especially high-quality agriculture and fishery products, can be successfully marketed to the mainland.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)