Mainland to import Taiwan agriculture, fishery products that meet quarantine requirements
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Sunday that it will approve the import of wendan pomelo and other agriculture and fishery products from Taiwan, given that they meet the quarantine requirements of the mainland. The requirements will be made on the basis of scientific assessment and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.
The GAC is willing to strengthen communication with the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party and relevant authorities in Taiwan on resuming imports of Taiwan's agriculture and fishery products into the mainland on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," said Zhao Zenglian, deputy chief of the GAC, when meeting a KMT delegation.
The delegation led by Fu Kun-chi visited the GAC on Sunday.
Zhao added that the GAC is willing to work with the KMT and relevant authorities in Taiwan to encourage those in the industry in Taiwan to strengthen management at the source and take practical and feasible rectification measures.
Fu expressed the hope that products from all industries in Taiwan, especially high-quality agriculture and fishery products, can be successfully marketed to the mainland.
Photos
Related Stories
- Top political advisor meets visiting KMT delegation
- Mainland ready to provide aid to quake-hit area of Hualien: spokesperson
- Chinese mainland to resume tourism for Fujian residents to visit Matsu
- Mainland to send support to earthquake-affected areas of Taiwan
- Mainland to expand use of travel permits for Taiwan residents
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.