Chinese mainland to resume tourism for Fujian residents to visit Matsu

Global Times) 13:07, April 28, 2024

The Chinese mainland will take the lead to resume tourism for residents of East China’s Fujian Province to visit Matsu, according to Rao Quan, Chinese Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, during a meeting with a visiting Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party delegation led by Fu Kun-chi, on Sunday in Beijing, according to media reports.

Once the direct passenger sea routes between Pingtan, Fujian and the Taiwan island are resumed, the mainland will also resume group tours for Fujian residents to the island, Rao said.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has always supported exchanges and cooperation in various sectors between the Chinese mainland and the island, including tourism, Rao noted.

The mainland warmly welcomes compatriots from the island to visit the mainland more, experience the splendid Chinese culture, feel the changes and development, and share the achievements of progress, Rao noted.

The mainland will further facilitate the use of mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents, Zhu Fenglian, a State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said on April 24. Fujian Province had increased convenience for Taiwan compatriots holding travel permits regarding travel, finance, telecommunications and other areas, said Zhu.

Since the beginning of 2024, about 90,000 five-year travel permits have been issued by authorities in Fujian to Taiwan compatriots, an increase of 56.4 percent; and 11,000 single-entry travel permits have been issued, an increase of 200 percent, from the same period in 2023, according to Zhu.

A pilot program for online applications and issuance of entry and exit documents has been launched in 20 cities including Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai by China’s National Immigration Administration, to further facilitate the exit-and-entry services.

From May 6, mainland residents over the age of 16 in these cities are allowed to apply for renewal and replacement of Taiwan travel permits through the national immigration administration’s online platform, without the need to visit the immigration office in person, according to the immigration authorities.

