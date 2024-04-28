Top political advisor meets visiting KMT delegation

Xinhua) 13:39, April 28, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with a visiting Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party delegation led by Fu Kun-chi in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, on Saturday met with a visiting Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party delegation led by Fu Kun-chi.

"We will adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and resolutely oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and interference from external forces," said Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

He pledged that the mainland will continue to promote cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation, and integrated development.

Wang expressed the hope that the KMT legislators would play an active role in enhancing cross-Strait relations, saying that he expected more participation by compatriots on both sides, especially the younger generations, in cross-Strait exchanges and communication.

Compatriots on the mainland are deeply concerned about those who have been affected by the recent earthquakes that hit Hualien in Taiwan, and are willing to provide assistance for post-disaster reconstruction in the affected area, Wang said.

Fu expressed hope for enhanced cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation on the basis of the common political foundation reached by the KMT and the CPC.

It is hoped that the two sides will jointly safeguard peace in the Taiwan Strait and promote the return of cross-Strait relations to a track of peaceful development, he said.

The 25-member KMT delegation arrived in Beijing on Friday evening and is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Sunday.

On Saturday, the delegation visited the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, where its members learned about new energy vehicle (NEV) materials and technologies at the production base of a mainland automobile manufacturer. It also visited an operation center in Beijing's high-level autopilot demonstration zone and learned about self-driving development on the mainland.

Fu expressed the hope that both sides of the Strait will cooperate in the NEV and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors.

