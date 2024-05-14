Taiwan's WHA participation must fall under one-China principle: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:11, May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's decision of disapproving Taiwan region's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) this year has been widely supported by the international community, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that any attempt to contain China by playing the "Taiwan card" will meet firm opposition and is doomed to fail.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query on Taiwan not receiving an invitation to participate in the 77th WHA, registration for which will close Monday.

Regarding Taiwan region's participation in activities of international organizations, including the WHO, China's position is consistent and clear, that is, it must be dealt with under the one-China principle, which is also a basic principle enshrined in the UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1, said Wang.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have stubbornly stuck to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence," which means that the political foundation for the Taiwan region's participation in the WHA no longer exists, he said.

China's relevant decision is founded on a solid legal basis, which is not only to uphold the one-China principle, but also to safeguard the seriousness and authority of relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the WHA, Wang said.

He went on to point out that for some time, the DPP authorities and certain countries have deliberately distorted and challenged the UNGA Resolution 2758, trumpeted the notion that Taiwan's status is undetermined, and encouraged Taiwan's participation in multilateral forums in the UN system, including the WHA, misleading the opinion and challenging the international consensus of the one-China principle.

Refuting the DPP claim that excluding Taiwan from the WHA will lead to "a gap in the international anti-pandemic system," Wang said the rhetoric is a political lie. The Chinese central government has made proper arrangements for Taiwan's participation in global health affairs under the one-China principle.

The central government has approved the participation in WHO technical activities by 21 batches of Taiwan health experts over the past year. There is an International Health Regulations Contact Point in the Taiwan region for it to promptly access health emergencies information from the WHO and report such information to the WHO.

Wang said facts have proved that the central government is whole-hearted and sincere in addressing health-related issues of concern for Taiwan compatriots, and has taken active and practical steps to make sure their health rights are guaranteed.

Challenging the one-China principle will only lead to a dead end, said Wang, adding that the plot of "using the Taiwan question to contain China" is bound to meet firm opposition from the international community and is doomed to fail.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)