Mainland urges Taiwan to resume direct cross-Strait flights, voyages in full

Xinhua) 10:11, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Sunday urged Taiwan to consider the proposals of the public and the shipping enterprises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to resume direct cross-Strait flights and voyages in full as soon as possible.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, called for the resumption of direct maritime passenger services between the mainland and Taiwan, including the Pingtan-Taipei route and the Xiamen-Taichung route, as well as direct passenger flights between Taiwan and 30 mainland destinations.

Making the remarks in response to a media inquiry on the issue, Zhu said that direct cross-Strait flights and voyages have greatly facilitated visits between compatriots from both sides and enhanced their common interests.

Despite the partial return of direct cross-Strait air and maritime routes since last year, when mainland's COVID-19 response entered a new phase, destinations for air passengers remain limited and direct maritime passenger services have not yet resumed, Zhu said.

