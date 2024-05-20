Home>>
China adds some U.S. companies to unreliable entities list
09:53, May 20, 2024
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday the inclusion of some companies on its unreliable entities list as they sold arms to China's Taiwan region.
The companies include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. They will be barred from engaging in China-related import or export activities, and are forbidden to make new investments in China, according to the announcement.
Senior executives of the companies are prohibited from entering China, while their work permits will be revoked, along with their visitor and residential status, and the related applications they submit will not be approved, said the announcement.
