China's industry, commerce community urges U.S. to stop tariff hike on Chinese goods
(Xinhua) 15:08, May 16, 2024
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The United States should earnestly abide by WTO rules and immediately stop further increasing additional tariffs on some Chinese goods, a spokesperson with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said.
On top of existing tariffs under Section 301, the United States on Tuesday decided to raise additional tariffs on its imports of Chinese products including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, critical minerals, semiconductors, steel and aluminum, and cranes.
