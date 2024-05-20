Fact of both sides of Taiwan Strait belonging to one China will not change: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:29, May 20, 2024

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the political situation on the Taiwan island changes, it will not change the historical and legal facts that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, and the historical trend that China will eventually be reunified and will inevitably be reunified, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

