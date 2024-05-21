SCO upholds one-China principle, opposes "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 09:28, May 21, 2024

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), highlighted the one-China principle when commenting on the new leader of the Taiwan region taking office on Monday.

The SCO abides by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of its member states, and earnestly safeguards their security and development interests, Zhang said in an interview with Xinhua.

Noting that there is only one China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Zhang said that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and the Taiwan question falls within China's internal affairs.

The SCO will continue to firmly support Chinese government's stance on the Taiwan question, adhere to the one-China principle, abide by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, and oppose "Taiwan independence" secession in any form, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)