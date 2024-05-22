Int'l society reaffirms commitment to one-China principle

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Governments, political parties and international organizations worldwide have reiterated their adherence to the one-China principle and their firm opposition to the so-called "Taiwan independence."

Recently, UN agencies and international organizations in Geneva have reaffirmed adherence to Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and firmly support the one-China principle.

The South Center, an intergovernmental organization of developing nations, stressed that the world is home to only one China, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The South Center opposes any form of "Taiwan independence" and fully supports the peaceful reunification of China.

U Tin Oo, chairman of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association, said Myanmar firmly supports the one-China principle and has publicly voiced its support for China on many occasions. Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity was the political foundation for establishing diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China.

Pakistan reiterated the one-China principle, saying that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 is a reaffirmation of the principle by the UN. The resolution restored the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China at the UN, said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Baloch said the resolution unequivocally recognized the representatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN.

Pakistan's policy on Taiwan is consistent, clear and principled, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China, she added.

Emmanuel Delphine Edith Adouki, minister of higher education, research, and technological innovation of the Republic of the Congo, stated that the one-China principle is indisputable and rooted in history and international law.

Also, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guy Nestor Itoua and Presidential Advisor on Foreign Affairs Bienvenu Okiemy, among other high-level officials of the Republic of the Congo, reiterated that the one-China principle is a deeply ingrained international consensus. The Congolese government consistently supports the one-China principle and the Chinese government's efforts to maintain national reunification.

Rukia Nakadama, Uganda's third deputy prime minister, said that Uganda respects China's sovereignty position on Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory. Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem said the cornerstone of Uganda-China relations is the one-China principle.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, secretary for external relations of the ZANU-PF politburo and Zimbabwe's former foreign minister, stated that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory. He emphasized that the one-China principle will remain Zimbabwe's steadfast position, both now and in the future. He reiterated that there is only one China in the world.

Mumbengegwi emphasized that safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the right of every sovereign state, and China is no exception. He added that external forces should not interfere in China's internal affairs.

Jaafaru Yakubu, chairman of the Nigerian House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-China Relations, expressed that Nigeria's commitment to the one-China principle remains unwavering. He emphasized that Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory that cannot be separated. Having experienced the hardship of civil wars, Nigeria deeply understands China's determination to defend its territorial integrity.

"The importance of China's peaceful reunification is deep-rooted, and the Chinese government should be encouraged to do everything possible within its power to achieve this particular objective," Vernon Mwaanga, honorary president of the Zambia Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification of China and former foreign minister of Zambia, has said.

Swiss sinologist, historian, and international security policy expert Peter Hediger said that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China. The general secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland, Massimiliano Ay, said the one-China principle is synonymous with national sovereignty and cannot be used on a variable basis by other governments.

Tia Ju, vice president of the Legislative Assembly of the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, and Henrique da Nobrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, said that Brazil supports the one-China principle, recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory and supports China's early and peaceful reunification.

Maria Jose Pizarro, first vice president of the Senate of Colombia, stated that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Colombia has adhered to the one-China principle and welcomes China's friendly relations with all of Latin America.

Monica Karina Bocanegra, president of the Commission of International Relations of the House of Representatives in Colombia, stated that Colombia remains committed to the one-China principle. He also stated that the House of Representatives fully supports China's efforts in maintaining world peace and promoting international justice.

Nourredine Djoudi, who previously served as Algeria's ambassador to South Africa and the Netherlands, personally participated in the historic event of promoting the return of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations. Djoudi stated that the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 was a victory for the one-China principle and for developing countries. It represents an international consensus and the trend of history. This conclusion is unambiguous and should not be distorted or altered by any country.

