Home>>
Leaders of many countries, int'l organizations reiterate commitment to one-China principle: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:38, May 21, 2024
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of many countries and heads of international organizations have recently reiterated their commitment to the one-China principle, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- SCO upholds one-China principle, opposes "Taiwan independence"
- China urges U.S. to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces
- One-China principle anchor of peace across Taiwan Strait: Chinese FM
- Fact of both sides of Taiwan Strait belonging to one China will not change: spokesperson
- Mainland says Lai sends "dangerous signal" in speech as Taiwan's new leader
- Taiwan's incoming leader should resume cross-Strait exchanges: New Party chairman
- U.S. should stop arming Taiwan: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.