Leaders of many countries, int'l organizations reiterate commitment to one-China principle: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:38, May 21, 2024

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of many countries and heads of international organizations have recently reiterated their commitment to the one-China principle, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

