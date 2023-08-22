Home>>
Central American Parliament approves China as observer
(Xinhua) 16:25, August 22, 2023
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) on Monday approved of including China as its permanent observer in a meeting held in Nicaraguan capital Managua.
Parlacen is a six-nation parliament that groups Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Panama, serving as the political institution and parliamentary body of the Central American Integration System.
