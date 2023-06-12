Honduras opens embassy in China

(People's Daily App) 14:05, June 12, 2023

Honduras opened its first embassy in China on Sunday, two months after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Central American country severed so-called "diplomatic" relations with China's Taiwan region on March 25 and established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China on March 26.

(Video source: CCTV)

