Home>>
Honduras opens embassy in China
(People's Daily App) 14:05, June 12, 2023
Honduras opened its first embassy in China on Sunday, two months after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina attended the inauguration ceremony.
The Central American country severed so-called "diplomatic" relations with China's Taiwan region on March 25 and established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China on March 26.
(Video source: CCTV)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Honduras high-level business meeting held in Beijing
- Chinese vice president meets Honduran foreign minister
- China, Honduras establish ties without any precondition: FM spokesperson
- Establishment of diplomatic ties with China applauded across Honduras
- Honduras severs "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan
- China, Honduras establish diplomatic relations
- China welcomes Honduras leader’s remark about seeking diplomatic ties with Beijing
- Soldiers of Honduras Military Army guard seized weapons
- Honduras wins again in Gold Cup
- Honduras, Palestine establish diplomatic ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.