China, Honduras establish ties without any precondition: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:08, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China greatly appreciates Honduras' decision to establish diplomatic ties with China, which is a political decision made by Honduras on the basis of the one-China principle and based on no preconditions, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

"Diplomatic relations are not a bargaining chip," spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing when asked about the issue. She added that over the past few years, when Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Nicaragua established or restored diplomatic relations with China, there were no preconditions whatsoever, neither was there any for Honduras.

After the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Honduras, China will, on the basis of the one-China principle, act in the spirit of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, actively promote the mutually-beneficial cooperation in various fields with Honduras, and contribute to its economic and social development and the well-being of the local people, Mao said.

Noting that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan are widely known as an expert of using dollar diplomacy, Mao said "Taiwan independence" and dollar diplomacy have no future and any attempt to go against the trend of history will end in failure.

In response to another question on whether China will allow Honduran students in Taiwan to transfer to the Chinese mainland to further their study, Mao said China cares deeply about Honduran students in Taiwan, and is ready to receive every one of them if they wish to come to study in the mainland.

"The establishment of diplomatic relations will serve as our new starting point, as we set out to broaden cultural, people-to-people and educational exchanges and cooperation and bring our peoples closer to each other," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)