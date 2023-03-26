China, Honduras establish diplomatic relations

Xinhua) 18:01, March 26, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina attend a signing ceremony of a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing on Sunday on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The communique was signed by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina after they held talks.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras, in keeping with the interests and desires of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communique.

The two governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, the communique said.

The Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, the communique added.

The Government of the Republic of Honduras shall sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The Government of the People's Republic of China appreciates this position of the Government of the Republic of Honduras, the communique said.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Sunday made remarks on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras.

"There is but one China in the world and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. These are indisputable facts grounded in history and law," the spokesperson said.

The one-China principle is recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971, and is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a universally recognized norm governing international relations, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that Honduras is an important country in Central America.

The Government of Honduras chooses to stand with 181 countries in the world, recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle, sever the so-called "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan, establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and undertake that Honduras shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan, the spokesperson said.

"This is the right choice that is in line with the prevailing trend and supported by the people. China highly appreciates that," the spokesperson added.

By following the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China stands ready to enhance friendly cooperation with Honduras in various fields to the benefit of our two countries and peoples, the spokesperson said.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina attend a joint press conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2023. China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing on Sunday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The communique was signed by Qin Gang and Eduardo Reina after they held talks. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina shake hands after signing a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

