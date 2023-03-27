Correct choice for Honduras to establish diplomatic relations with China: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:30, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Establishing diplomatic relations with China is the correct choice for Honduras and in line with the prevailing trend, a Chinese spokesperson said Monday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry concerning the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras.

There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, said Ma, adding that the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a universally recognized norm governing international relations.

