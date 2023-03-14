Taiwan organization stresses closer mainland ties
The Chinese Youth Development Union in Taiwan said it will guide more young people to learn about the mainland to strengthen their national and ethnic identity, so as to cultivate more young talent for the cause of national reunification.
The union said in a statement on Sunday under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the country has displayed to the world the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics has yielded brilliant results in the past decade.
It added the Chinese mainland has always shared development opportunities with young people from Taiwan and rolled out a series of policies giving Taiwan people the same treatment as those on the mainland.
More and more young people have chosen to study, work or start businesses on mainland and realize their dreams, it concluded.
