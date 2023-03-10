Senior leader joins deliberation with Taiwan delegation

Xinhua) 08:58, March 10, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a deliberation with deputies from the Taiwan delegation at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday attended a deliberation with deputies from the Taiwan delegation at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Wang urged efforts to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, implement the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and work to keep the development of cross-Strait relations on the right track.

He stressed unswervingly striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification and advancing exchanges, cooperation and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, while opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference.

Wang also called for joining hands with Taiwan compatriots to achieve China's complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

