Pic story of sanitation worker as NPC deputy

Xinhua) 10:21, March 09, 2023

Liu Mingqun measures the weight of a truck loaded with garbage at a garbage station in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Liu Mingqun, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), has been working as a sanitation worker for 25 years in Beijing.

The garbage station she is responsible for covers residential compounds as well as commercial areas in two subdistricts of Shijingshan District, dealing with garbage produced by more than 10,000 households totaling about 15 tonnes of garbage to remove everyday.

Liu always goes to work one hour in advance to tidy up the garbage station and disinfect its garbage trucks. Thanks to Liu's consistent efforts, the station is acclaimed as the "cleanest garbage station in Beijing" by Liu's co-workers and neighbouring residents.

