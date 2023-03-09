Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the second meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its second meeting Wednesday.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents to all delegations for deliberation.

The documents included draft resolutions on the government work report, on the implementation of the national economic and social development plan in 2022 and the plan for 2023, on the implementation of the central and local budgets in 2022 and the budgets for 2023, as well as a draft decision on the revision to the Legislation Law.

The presidium also decided to submit a draft method on election and appointment to all delegations for deliberation.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents, also presided over by Zhao.

