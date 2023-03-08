Senior Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders Zhao Leji, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday attended deliberations at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

When taking part in two separate deliberations with deputies from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs), Zhao said reality has proven that the policy of "one country, two systems" is a great innovation of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The policy has proven to be the best institutional arrangement for ensuring sustained prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao after their return to the motherland, said Zhao, adding that it must be adhered to over the long term.

He called on the two SARs to better integrate themselves into China's overall development, break new ground in pursuing their own prosperity and development, and play a greater role in realizing national rejuvenation.

Cai, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Qinghai Province and urged making new achievements in promoting ecological conservation and high-quality development for the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

He called on the province to shoulder its mission of protecting the Sanjiangyuan area, which contains the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers and is known as China's "water tower."

He also demanded efforts to foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and promote interactions, exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups.

Ding, also director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, stressed efforts to fully implement the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans and make solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization in a deliberation with NPC deputies from the delegation of Liaoning Province.

He urged efforts to deepen reform and opening up, promote both an efficient market and a well-functioning government, and accelerate the establishment of a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy and features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows.

Liaoning should take concrete steps to unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector and unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector, so as to unleash fresh impetus and vitality of development, Ding added.

