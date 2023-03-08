China's national legislature holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 08:08, March 08, 2023

The second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held a plenary meeting Tuesday to hear work reports of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), as well as an explanation on a reform plan of the State Council institutions.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the meeting.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, delivered a report on the work of the 13th NPC Standing Committee to the meeting.

Chief Justice Zhou Qiang delivered the work report of the SPC and Procurator-general Zhang Jun delivered the work report of the SPP.

State Councilor Xiao Jie explained the plan on reforming the State Council institutions to the lawmakers.

