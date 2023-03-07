China puts national administration handling public petitions directly under State Council

Xinhua) 17:23, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration will become an institution directly under the State Council from one under the general office of the State Council, according to a plan on reforming the State Council institutions.

The move is made to strengthen and improve the handling of public petitions and better safeguard the interests of the people, according to the plan submitted to the annual session of the National People's Congress for deliberation.

