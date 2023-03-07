China to establish national data bureau

Xinhua) 17:01, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will establish a national data bureau, according to a reform plan submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The proposed bureau, to be administered by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), will be responsible for advancing the development of data-related fundamental institutions, coordinating the integration, sharing, development and application of data resources, and pushing forward the planning and building of a Digital China, the digital economy and a digital society, among others.

Certain functions of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the NDRC will be transferred to the new bureau, said the plan on reforming State Council institutions.

