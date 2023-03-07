Chinese courts to better serve higher-level opening up

Xinhua) 16:30, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts will better serve the country's higher-level opening up by building the capacity of foreign-related justice system, a report from the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Tuesday.

From 2018 to 2022 courts across the country concluded 95,000 foreign-related commercial cases and 76,000 maritime cases, according to the report, submitted to the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation.

A total of 10 special courts were established to handle international commercial disputes during the five years.

With an impartial, efficient and transparent maritime justice system, more and more foreign entities have chosen Chinese courts to settle their disputes, the report said.

Chinese prosecuting agencies also endeavored to protect the legitimate rights of both Chinese and foreign parties when handling more than 20,000 foreign-related criminal cases in the five years, according to a report from the Supreme People's Procuratorate, also submitted to the annual NPC session.

