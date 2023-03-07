China's national legislature sets work plan for this year

Xinhua) 15:31, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, has set a plan for the legislative work this year, according to a report presented to the ongoing NPC session for deliberation on Tuesday.

According to the report, the NPC Standing Committee will further improve institutions and procedures for constitutional review, improve the legal system for the socialist market economy, and work faster to make laws that improve the people's wellbeing, promote scientific and technological, social, and cultural progress, and protect the environment.

The report also reviewed the legislative work over the past five years, saying that the national legislature formulated 47 laws and conducted 111 rounds of revision to existing laws.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)