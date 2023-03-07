Home>>
China's national legislature starts 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
(Xinhua) 15:05, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held a plenary meeting Tuesday to hear work reports of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as a plan on the reform of the State Council institutions.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the plenary meeting.
