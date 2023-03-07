Home>>
China to firmly counter illegal sanction, "long-arm jurisdiction"
(Xinhua) 15:57, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts will unswervingly counter illegal sanctions and "long-arm jurisdictions" to firmly safeguard China's judicial sovereignty and people's interests.
The Supreme People's Court made the pledge in its work report submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for deliberation on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's national legislature sets work plan for this year
- Authority, sanctity of Constitution upheld in NPC work
- China's top legislator expounds on requirements of people's congress system
- Environmental protection legal system helps build Beautiful China
- China's legislature urged to safeguard national sovereignty, interests
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.