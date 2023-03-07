China to firmly counter illegal sanction, "long-arm jurisdiction"

Xinhua) 15:57, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts will unswervingly counter illegal sanctions and "long-arm jurisdictions" to firmly safeguard China's judicial sovereignty and people's interests.

The Supreme People's Court made the pledge in its work report submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for deliberation on Tuesday.

