Home>>
China's legislature urged to safeguard national sovereignty, interests
(Xinhua) 15:20, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator on Tuesday urged the National People's Congress (NPC) to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, made the remarks while delivering a work report at the first session of the 14th NPC.
The NPC must carry out its political responsibilities as the national legislature, said Li, urging it to step up to the front lines of any legal struggle without the slightest hesitation whenever the country requires.
The ongoing annual session of the NPC, which started on March 5, will run through March 13.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's national legislature starts 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
- NPC deputies interviewed before 2nd plenary meeting of 1st session of 14th NPC
- Foreign media upbeat about China's 2023 growth target
- China proposes amendment to improve legislative system
- Defense budget to see single-digit increase for 8th year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.