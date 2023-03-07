China's legislature urged to safeguard national sovereignty, interests

March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator on Tuesday urged the National People's Congress (NPC) to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, made the remarks while delivering a work report at the first session of the 14th NPC.

The NPC must carry out its political responsibilities as the national legislature, said Li, urging it to step up to the front lines of any legal struggle without the slightest hesitation whenever the country requires.

The ongoing annual session of the NPC, which started on March 5, will run through March 13.

