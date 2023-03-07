Environmental protection legal system helps build Beautiful China

March 7 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China has established a system of laws for environmental protection that has helped advance the Beautiful China Initiative, according to a work report Tuesday.

The system consists of the Environmental Protection Law as the foundational, umbrella law, and a number of laws in specific areas such as air, water, solid waste, noise and wetland, according to the report delivered at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature.

Four laws, namely the Yangtze River Protection Law, the Yellow River Protection Law, the Black Soil Protection Law, and the draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau currently under deliberation, are also included in the system, read the report.

