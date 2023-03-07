China's top legislator expounds on requirements of people's congress system

Xinhua) 15:28, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator on Tuesday expounded on the defining requirements of the people's congress system.

Delivering a work report at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, said the people's congresses must uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The legislative bodies must adhere to the path of socialist political advancement with Chinese characteristics, and remain committed to the major concept of whole-process people's democracy and the people's congress system, Li said.

They are also obliged to adhere to the nation's fundamental tasks, development path, and goals as written in the Constitution, Li added.

The ongoing annual session of the NPC, which started on March 5, will run through March 13.

