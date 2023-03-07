Authority, sanctity of Constitution upheld in NPC work

Xinhua) 15:30, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, has ensured the full implementation of the Constitution and upheld its authority and sanctity during its five-year term, according to a work report on Tuesday.

Over the past five years, improvements have been made to the Constitution and other relevant laws, noted the report delivered at the first session of the 14th NPC.

In particular, the NPC adopted the Constitutional amendment, which made it clear that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The constitutional amendment also established the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in China's political and social activities.

The NPC revised the Electoral Law and submitted the draft revisions of the NPC Organic Law to the NPC for deliberation.

An amendment to the Legislation Law is under review at the ongoing NPC session.

The top legislature has maintained the constitutional order in the special administrative regions (SAR), read the report.

It has enacted laws and adopted decisions related to the SARs, including the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR and a decision on improving the electoral system of Hong Kong SAR, which have fully demonstrated the central government exercises overall jurisdiction over the SARs and provided a strong legal foundation for Hong Kong's entry into a new stage.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)