China's top court vows to safeguard national unity
(Xinhua) 15:53, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts will safeguard national unity by bringing all criminals seeking to split the country to justice in accordance with the law, according to a report of the top court on Tuesday.
Efforts will be made to strictly crack down on the infiltration, sabotage, subversion and separatist activities by domestic and foreign hostile forces, read the report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation.
