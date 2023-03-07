China steps up judicial protection for women, children: reports

Xinhua) 16:35, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's judicial authorities have stepped up protection of the rights and interests of women and children, dealing with domestic violence with stronger measures and taking a zero-tolerance stance for crimes against minors.

Over the past five years, nearly 9 million marriage- and family-related cases were concluded across the country, and 13,000 personal protection orders were issued, according to a report submitted by the top court to the national legislature for deliberation on Tuesday.

Since 2021, 3,152 suspects have been prosecuted on charges of trafficking and buying trafficked women and children, up 16 percent from the previous two years, the top procuratorate said in a separate report.

In terms of minor protection, 290,000 suspects were prosecuted in the past five years for crimes against minors including sexual assault, maltreatment and violence, said the top procuratorate.

