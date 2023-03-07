Home>>
Plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted for review
(Xinhua) 16:40, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council, the cabinet, on Tuesday submitted a plan on the reform of its institutions to the first session of the 14th National People's Congress for deliberation.
