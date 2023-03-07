Chinese people safer as social order improves: report

Xinhua) 16:24, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China effectively curbed serious violent crimes and crimes related to guns, explosives and drugs over the past five years, said a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

A total of 814,000 people were prosecuted over such crimes during the period, a drop of 31.7 percent from the previous five years, said the report submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislature session for deliberation.

In particular, the number of prosecutions over homicide, arson, explosion, kidnap, robbery and theft in 2022 fell to the lowest level in nearly two decades, read the report, adding that the declines have pointed to a continuous improvement in the social order.

This has brought a strong sense of security to the people, said the top procuratorate.

The report also said procuratorial authorities have made all-out efforts to crack down on mafia-nature organized crimes, having prosecuted 265,000 people over the past five years.

The country will continue to firmly guard social stability this year, with efforts to normalize the crackdown on organized crimes and severely punish behaviors that seriously disrupt the social order, the report said.

