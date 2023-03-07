China to promote high-quality development with rule of law: report

Xinhua) 16:37, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial authorities will fully leverage the rule of law to facilitate high-quality development in 2023, said a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Procuratorial agencies will support innovation-driven development and enhance protection on intellectual property rights (IPR), said the report submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislature session for deliberation.

The report also pledges to step up judicial protection of the ecological environment.

In 2022, China prosecuted 13,000 people over crimes concerning the rights of trademarks, patents, copyrights and commercial secrets, a 51.2-percent rise from 2018, according to the report.

Over the past five years, a total of 621,000 people were prosecuted over disruption of market and economic order, up 32.3 percent from the previous five years, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)