China to unify staff management of financial regulators

(Xinhua) 17:03, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will unify and standardize the management of the staff of financial regulators, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

