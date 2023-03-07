Home>>
China to unify staff management of financial regulators
(Xinhua) 17:03, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will unify and standardize the management of the staff of financial regulators, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
