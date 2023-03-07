China to downsize staff of central-level state institutions by 5 percent

March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's state institutions at the central level will downsize their staff by 5 percent, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions made public Tuesday.

The State Council will still consist of 26 departments besides its general office after the reform plan is implemented, according to the plan submitted to the annual session of the National People's Congress for deliberation.

