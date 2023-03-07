Ministers interviewed after 2nd plenary meeting of 1st session of 14th NPC
Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Minister of Emergency Management Wang Xiangxi gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
A journalist with Xinhua News Agency asks a question during an interview with ministers after the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Minister of Emergency Management Wang Xiangxi gives an interview after the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to restructure ministry in sci-tech self-reliance drive
- China to downsize staff of central-level state institutions by 5 percent
- China puts national administration handling public petitions directly under State Council
- China to unify staff management of financial regulators
- China to establish national data bureau
- China to deepen reform of local financial regulatory mechanism
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.