Pic story of engineer as NPC deputy

Xinhua) 09:30, March 09, 2023

Jiang Peng (back) talks with a colleague at the control room of the FAST during its maintenance period in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 25, 2022. China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, is located in Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Jiang Peng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chief engineer of the FAST, fulfilled the adjusting mission of the telescope with his team members and made its comprehensive capability reach the world's leading level. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Jiang Peng walks past the FAST during its maintenance period in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2023. China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, is located in Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Jiang Peng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chief engineer of the FAST, fulfilled the adjusting mission of the telescope with his team members and made its comprehensive capability reach the world's leading level. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Jiang Peng (L) talks with a colleague under the reflection panels of the FAST during its maintenance period in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2023. China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, is located in Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Jiang Peng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chief engineer of the FAST, fulfilled the adjusting mission of the telescope with his team members and made its comprehensive capability reach the world's leading level. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Jiang Peng is seen at the control room of FAST during its maintenance period in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 25, 2022. China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, is located in Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Jiang Peng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chief engineer of the FAST, fulfilled the adjusting mission of the telescope with his team members and made its comprehensive capability reach the world's leading level. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Jiang Peng is seen on the ring beam of the FAST during its maintenance period in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2023. China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, is located in Pingtang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Jiang Peng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chief engineer of the FAST, fulfilled the adjusting mission of the telescope with his team members and made its comprehensive capability reach the world's leading level. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)